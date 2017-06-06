New Transfer Talk header

Olivier Giroud: 'I will not settle for another year on the bench'

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Olivier Giroud warns manager Arsene Wenger that he could be forced to move on from Arsenal if restricted to a bit-part role once again next season.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has admitted to being unhappy with his lack of playing time this season and hinted that he could force a move away.

The 30-year-old, under contract in North London until 2020, was restricted to just 20 Premier League starts during the 2016-17 campaign.

Giroud appeared to put an end to the speculation over his Emirates Stadium future at the weekend when playing down talk of an exit this summer, but he has now warned boss Arsene Wenger that he is not willing to sit on the bench for another year.

"I will put up with the transfer market. I will discuss with the coach but he is relying on me," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"It is true that I have had limited playing time but it was for a certain amount of time, it is true there were things against me. I will not settle for another year with such little playing time.

"I have will have to think carefully to consider it with my relatives and my advisers. It will be a decision that will be maturely thought about to have more more playing time."

Giroud found the net 16 times in all competitions for Arsenal this season, taking his tally to 98 in 225 appearances for the club since joining from Montpellier HSC in 2012.

