Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says that winning the Premier League with Arsenal is now his main goal, playing down talk of a potential return to France.

Olivier Giroud has admitted to being tempted to return to France but is currently happy in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a summer exit from the Emirates Stadium following a campaign that saw him reduced to playing a bit-part role.

A number of French clubs are understood to have shown an interest in Giroud, including Marseille, but the former Montpellier ace has played down talk of a move away as he is still desperate to get his hands on the Premier League title.

"I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille," he told French television show Telefoot.

"But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win. After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That's my goal."

Giroud has netted 98 goals in 225 appearances, 16 of which came during the 2016-17 campaign.