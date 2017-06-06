New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal join race to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who is also attracting interest from Spain, Italy and France.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Arsenal have reportedly signalled their intent to compete for the signature of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

After helping his team claim third place in the Ligue 1 standings, Seri has attracted attention from around Europe with Barcelona, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen on signing the 26-year-old.

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal have now entered the race for the Ivorian, who scored seven goals and provided nine assists in France's top flight this season.

Arsene Wenger has money to spend after signing a new two-year contract at the Emirates Stadium, and although the Gunners are well stocked with midfielders, Seri would represent a high-profile addition.

Any move could be dependent on whether Arsenal are successful in signing Kylian Mbappe, with the world-record transfer of the AS Monaco teenager likely to see funds allocated elsewhere rather than on Seri.

Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
