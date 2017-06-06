Arsenal reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who is also attracting interest from Spain, Italy and France.

Arsenal have reportedly signalled their intent to compete for the signature of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

After helping his team claim third place in the Ligue 1 standings, Seri has attracted attention from around Europe with Barcelona, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen on signing the 26-year-old.

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal have now entered the race for the Ivorian, who scored seven goals and provided nine assists in France's top flight this season.

Arsene Wenger has money to spend after signing a new two-year contract at the Emirates Stadium, and although the Gunners are well stocked with midfielders, Seri would represent a high-profile addition.

Any move could be dependent on whether Arsenal are successful in signing Kylian Mbappe, with the world-record transfer of the AS Monaco teenager likely to see funds allocated elsewhere rather than on Seri.