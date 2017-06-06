Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin says that "a lot can happen this summer" when questioned on whether he could leave the Gunners.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has said that "a lot can happen this summer" when questioned on his future.

The Spain international signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal earlier this year, but suggestions that Barcelona want to re-sign the right-back continue to gather pace.

There will be no Champions League football at Arsenal next season following their fifth-place finish in the Premier League, and Bellerin has thrown his future into doubt after admitting that "every player of a top level wants to play" in Europe's top competition.

"You never know what can happen, but I have a contract and when I finish my holidays after the Euros I will have to go back there," Bellerin told El Mundo Deportivo. "The truth is that every player of a top level wants to play in the Champions League, especially when I've been playing in it for two years.

"As a team, we didn't achieve qualification and it's something that we want to correct, but as a player, I repeat: it's an important competition. It's a great thing to know about the interest of a club like Barca, the club where I grew up. I don't know anything at the moment. I'm an Arsenal player and we'll see what happens.

"It's always been very good in London, my family settled there with me, although now, for family reasons, they have had to return to Barcelona. I have a tougher time now because I'm a family person, I depend on them a lot, and it'll be a new challenge to be without them.

"I haven't talked to anyone. I haven't talked to the club. I know a lot of things are being talked about but as a player, the club haven't told me anything, there has still not been any contact. A lot can happen this summer."

The 22-year-old came through the youth system at Barcelona before leaving for Arsenal in 2011, and the full-back has made 114 appearances for the Gunners over the last four seasons.