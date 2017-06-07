AS Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe admits that a switch to the Premier League does interest him amid reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old only joined Monaco from Lille last summer, but his form in helping the club to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals has increased talk of a move elsewhere.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been credited with an interest in the France international amid uncertainty over the futures of Hector Bellerin and Kyle Walker, but Sidibe insists that he would also be happy to stay at the Stade Louis II for another season.

"It's a league that attracts me, but there are a lot of French players who left early or at a time in their career that wasn't necessarily the best, and they have disappeared a little," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

"You have to leave at the right time and know if I have the ability to perform well there. The top five in England is attractive, but it's very difficult even if I'm not afraid. It's quite an unusual period with a year to go to the World Cup. There will be a time for thinking about things.

"It's already started actually, even if right now I'm completely focused on France. I'm quite open, but I'm under contract with Monaco and it doesn't worry me to do another season. My criteria is playing time, the environment for me to improve in and increase my chances of establishing myself long-term in the French national team."

Sidibe is just one year into a five-year deal with the French champions.