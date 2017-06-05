New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal close to announcing Sead Kolasinac deal?

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Arsenal are reportedly close to formally announcing the signing of Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac, who is said to have agreed a long-term deal.
Defender Sead Kolasinac has reportedly moved to the brink of completing a move to Arsenal.

It has been reported for some time that the left-sided player was ready to link up with the Gunners on a free transfer with his contract at Schalke 04 expiring this summer.

According to Bild, Kolasinac has agreed terms on a lucrative deal which will see him earn wages of £7.5m per year at the Emirates Stadium.

With less than a month to go on his contract, Arsenal are now in a position where they are able to officially announce that the Bosnia and Herzegovina international is joining the club ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old contributed three goals and seven assists from 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

With doubts over the futures of both Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs, he is expected to become first choice at left-back and left wing-back for the next campaign.

