New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sead Kolasinac 'was wanted by Manchester City, Liverpool but Arsenal have him'

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac was reportedly wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool, but he has picked Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 20:32 UK

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac was reportedly a target of Manchester City and Liverpool before he agreed to join Arsenal.

It was reported over the weekend that the Gunners have sealed a deal for the Bosnian, who will sign a five-year contract.

It is believed that the 23-year-old, whose contract at Schalke will expire at the end of the season, had attracted interest from all over Europe.

Bundesliga expert Olly Knaack told talkSPORT: "He was in the mix for a few other clubs as well - Juventus, Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool were mentioned, but obviously it looks like Arsene Wenger has the most money available, and was most eager to sign him.

"And the other argument for Kolasinac is there are a few other players he knows from the Bundesliga - a few other German players [at Arsenal]. He will fit in perfectly at Arsenal."

Kolasinac has made 25 Bundesliga appearances this season and has even contributed with three goals and five assists.

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal target makes decision on future?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sead Kolasinac, Olly Knaack, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Alexis Sanchez takes part in Arsenal training ahead of Sunderland clash
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Arsenal 'wrap up deal for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac'
Kolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Preview: Arsenal vs. SunderlandArsene Wenger takes swipe at West HamMoyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'
Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Wenger: 'CL miss would not change plans'Wenger congratulates Chelsea on titleHolding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injury
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Philippe Coutinho's 'entourage working on move, but Barcelona not interested'
Tomkins slams Grujic "disgusting" tackleKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Sturridge: 'Klopp has shown faith in me'Cherries keen on Reds defender Gomez?Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitness
Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'Klopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'Lallana: 'We could have scored more'Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Team News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, Reds
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Pablo Zabaleta to leave Manchester City at end of season
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Agent: "Sergio Aguero is happy at Manchester City"
Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'John Stones back in contention for CityTorino president surprised by Hart errors
Martin Demichelis announces retirementMan City interested in Donnarumma?Fernandinho confident of squad improvementGuardiola: 'Top four is in our hands'Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"
> Manchester City Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Arsenal 'wrap up deal for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac 'was wanted by Manchester City, Liverpool but Arsenal have him'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac 'agrees personal terms with Arsenal ahead of summer transfer'
Arsenal target makes decision on future?Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead KolasinacHuntelaar confirms Schalke 04 exitSchalke set asking price for Arsenal target?
Chelsea 'confident of signing Kolisinac'Schalke: 'No Liverpool approach for Meyer'Liverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quarters
> Schalke 04 Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293579314890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117193962-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 