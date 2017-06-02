New Transfer Talk header

Report: West Bromwich Albion join Kieran Gibbs race

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on November 29, 2014
A report claims that West Bromwich Albion join the hunt to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs this summer.
By , European Football Editor
West Bromwich Albion have reportedly joined the hunt to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs this summer.

Gibbs, 27, has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, and it is widely thought that the Englishman will leave the Gunners ahead of the 2017-18 campaign in search of regular football.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move, but according to The Sun, there is also interest from West Brom, with Baggies boss Tony Pulis a keen admirer of the experienced left-back.

Gibbs only started eight Premier League matches for Arsenal last season, but he did make six appearances in the Champions League.

The full-back has made 229 appearances for the Gunners since making his first-team debut in 2007.

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Brom consider move for Steve Mounie?
