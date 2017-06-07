Barcelona defender Gerard Pique insists that he has a "cordial" and "respectful" relationship with Real Madrid rival and Spain teammate Sergio Ramos.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has insisted that he enjoys a "respectful and cordial" relationship with Real Madrid rival Sergio Ramos.

The pair have been stalwarts of the Spain defence for a number of years now but have often clashed due to their fierce loyalty to their respective Clasico clubs.

This year alone there have been a number of incidents which suggest an acrimonious relationship, but Pique played down the level of animosity between them.

"This is a show that people consume a lot. Sergio and I know our relationship, it is very respectful and very cordial," he told Movistar.

"When we get together here, we get closer. We are two who have been here for a long time.

"Each one defends his own, we are people that act with a lot of vehemence and that means may be clashes, but always from the respect. There has not been any bad word in the press."

Ramos will play no part in Spain's friendly against Colombia this evening but could return alongside Pique for the World Cup qualifier in Macedonia on Sunday.