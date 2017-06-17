New Transfer Talk header

Ramon Calderon: "Alvaro Morata is not happy at Real Madrid"

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Ramon Calderon backs Alvaro Morata to complete a move between Real Madrid and Manchester United, as it will benefit all three parties.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has claimed that Alvaro Morata is eager to leave the club, even if he is given a starring role next term in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spain international has been strongly linked with a switch to Manchester United this summer and is understood to be close to completing a £60m transfer.

Any deal may have been thrown into doubt due to Ronaldo's reported insistence on leaving the Bernabeu, potentially making Morata one of the main men in the front three next season, but Calderon is adamant that a big-money move to the Premier League will not be affected.

"Alvaro Morata is not happy at Real Madrid," he told The Sun when asked about the ongoing speculation. "He hasn't played and it's the kind of deal and agreement which is great for all sides.

"The player, Manchester United and Real Madrid. All parties will be very happy with the deal."

Calderon has previously hinted that Ronaldo would be open to rejoining United, where he is still adored by supporters following his first spell at the club.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
