Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'deeply frustrated with Arsenal'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
A report claims that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain considers his future at Arsenal after becoming 'deeply frustrated' with the club's lack of movement over a new contract.
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly 'deeply frustrated' with Arsenal over their delay in offering the Englishman a new contract, and the club's lack of movement could see the midfielder leave the Emirates Stadium in this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract with the Gunners.

According to The Mirror, the former Southampton youngster wants to sign a new Arsenal deal, but the club's lack of action regarding a fresh contract has left the midfielder seriously considering an exit ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Liverpool have consistently been linked with Oxlade-Chamberlain over the last couple of months, and it is understood that the Reds will press ahead with their interest after learning of the player's unhappiness.

The England international scored twice and registered seven assists in 29 Premier League appearances last season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up French duo
