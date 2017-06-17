Birmingham City are reportedly keen on signing Ajax defender Mitchell Dijks, who has just spent a loan spell at Norwich City.

Ajax defender Mitchell Dijks has reportedly started to attract interest from Birmingham City.

Dijks has made a total of 55 appearances for the Dutch giants, but he has just spent a three-month period on loan at Norwich City.

During that time, he made 15 starts in the Championship and according to Voetbalzone, Birmingham were impressed with his performances.

After Norwich decided against paying a fee of £4m which was set out in their loan agreement with Ajax, it leaves the 24-year-old available for a move elsewhere and it appears that Harry Redknapp is keen to take him to St Andrew's.

However, they are expected to face fierce competition, with clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain all said to be keen on his signature.