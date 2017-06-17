New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Birmingham City show interest in Mitchell Dijks?

General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
© Getty Images
Birmingham City are reportedly keen on signing Ajax defender Mitchell Dijks, who has just spent a loan spell at Norwich City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 12:23 UK

Ajax defender Mitchell Dijks has reportedly started to attract interest from Birmingham City.

Dijks has made a total of 55 appearances for the Dutch giants, but he has just spent a three-month period on loan at Norwich City.

During that time, he made 15 starts in the Championship and according to Voetbalzone, Birmingham were impressed with his performances.

After Norwich decided against paying a fee of £4m which was set out in their loan agreement with Ajax, it leaves the 24-year-old available for a move elsewhere and it appears that Harry Redknapp is keen to take him to St Andrew's.

However, they are expected to face fierce competition, with clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain all said to be keen on his signature.

Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Read Next:
Klaassen 'on verge of joining Everton'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mitchell Dijks, Harry Redknapp, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Celtic complete Jonny Hayes capture on three-year deal
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
 General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City show interest in Mitchell Dijks?
Redknapp confirms offer for John TerryRedknapp 'wants John Terry at Birmingham'Birmingham sign David StockdaleCeltic make improved bid for Jonny Hayes?Mendy 'attracting more English interest'
Arsenal youngster open to Championship stayAssou-Ekotto: 'I will not be a porn star'Assou-Ekotto to choose porn over Blues move?Birmingham to move for Villa's Elphick?Redknapp keen on Keane reunion?
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Ajax News
Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Everton complete Davy Klaassen signing on five-year deal
 General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City show interest in Mitchell Dijks?
 Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Davy Klaassen 'agrees personal terms with Everton'
Klaassen 'on verge of joining Everton'Ross Barkley has no future at Everton?Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'Report: Everton close in on Ajax captainKoeman: 'Ajax should appoint Laudrup'
Veltman "unaware" of Tottenham interestSpurs consider move for Joel Veltman?Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointmentAgent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'Klaas-Jan Huntelaar re-signs for Ajax
> Ajax Homepage



Tables
 