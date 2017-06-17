A report claims that AS Monaco activate the release clause of Barcelona teenager Jordi Mboula, who will sign a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Mboula, 18, scored eight times in nine appearances for Barcelona's Juvenil A team last season, and it had been thought that the Spain Under-19 international would put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Camp Nou.

However, according to Sport, Monaco have paid £2.6m to activate the attacker's buyout clause and have already agreed a five-year contract with a player that has consistently turned down the chance to sign fresh terms with Barcelona.

It has also been reported that Barcelona are fearful of losing 16-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia to Manchester City, with the Spanish giants facing the possibility of losing two of their brightest La Masia talents ahead of the new campaign.

Ligue 1 champions Monaco, meanwhile, have already signed four new players this summer as they prepare for a number of departures ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.