AS Monaco 'poach Barcelona youngster Jordi Mboula'

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that AS Monaco activate the release clause of Barcelona teenager Jordi Mboula, who will sign a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 19:24 UK

AS Monaco have reportedly activated the release clause of Barcelona teenager Jordi Mboula.

Mboula, 18, scored eight times in nine appearances for Barcelona's Juvenil A team last season, and it had been thought that the Spain Under-19 international would put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Camp Nou.

However, according to Sport, Monaco have paid £2.6m to activate the attacker's buyout clause and have already agreed a five-year contract with a player that has consistently turned down the chance to sign fresh terms with Barcelona.

It has also been reported that Barcelona are fearful of losing 16-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia to Manchester City, with the Spanish giants facing the possibility of losing two of their brightest La Masia talents ahead of the new campaign.

Ligue 1 champions Monaco, meanwhile, have already signed four new players this summer as they prepare for a number of departures ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Report: Man City eye Barca youngster
