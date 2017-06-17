Stoke City confirm Josh Tymon interest

Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes confirms that his club are interested in signing Hull City youngster Josh Tymon.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Stoke were making moves to bring the 18-year-old to the Britannia Stadium ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Tymon played 325 minutes of Premier League football for Hull last season, but the attacker is yet to sign a professional contract at the KCOM Stadium, and it is understood that the teenager is keen on a move away this summer.

Scholes has confirmed that Tymon is of interest to Stoke, with the player 'fitting the bill in a number of ways'.

"He's a player we are looking at, he's a player we like," the Stoke Sentinel quotes Scholes as saying. "He would fit the bill in a number of ways, not least he's a very talented young Englishman with experience in the Premier League.

"So it's fair to say he's one that would fit the bill, like a number of players, and we are looking at a number of players and a number of different options. He's one of a number of players we do like the look of."

Tymon, who is an England Under-18 international, came through the youth system at Hull.