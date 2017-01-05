Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Bristol City sign Milan Djuric from Cesena

Bristol City make their second signing of the day as Bosnia international striker Milan Djuric joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Read more.

Borussia Monchengladbach sign Timothee Kolodziejczak from Sevilla

Borussia Monchengladbach complete the signing of Sevilla defender Timothee Kolodziejczak on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Read more.

Manchester United keen on Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton?

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a seven-figure offer for 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton. Read more.

Chelsea to make Tiemoue Bakayoko bid?

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a big-money move for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the January transfer window. Read more.

Brentford turn down £10m bid from West Ham United for Scott Hogan

Brentford reportedly turn down a £10m bid from West Ham United for in-demand striker Scott Hogan. Read more.

West Ham United ask Sunderland to name Jermain Defoe price

West Ham United reportedly ask Sunderland to name their price for striker Jermain Defoe after seeing two offers turned down. Read more.

Unai Emery: 'Jese Rodriguez to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan'

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery says that he will send unsettled attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan this month. Read more.

Agent reveals Ever Banega "proposals"

Ever Banega's agent Marcelo Simonian claims that teams from China, Spain and England want to sign the Inter Milan midfielder this month. Read more.

Sevilla president Jose Castro 'confident' of Stevan Jovetic deal

Sevilla president Jose Castro says that his club are confident of bringing Inter Milan attacker Stevan Jovetic to Spain this month. Read more.

Jean-Pierre Rivere: 'Nice cannot afford Memphis Depay'

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere concedes that his club 'cannot afford' to sign Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay. Read more.

Brentford interested in Norwich City winger?

Brentford are reportedly in talks with Norwich City over a permanent deal for underused winger Sergi Canos. Read more.

Liverpool reject Kevin Stewart offers

Liverpool reportedly turn down offers from at least five clubs for young midfielder Kevin Stewart. Read more.

Chapecoense director Rui Costa reveals transfer plans

Chapecoense director Rui Costa 'expects' centre-back Neto and full-back Alan Ruschel to both represent the Brazilian club once again. Read more.

Michael Carrick 'yet to be offered new Manchester United deal'

A report claims that experienced midfielder Michael Carrick is still waiting for Manchester United to offer him a new contract. Read more.

Rio Ferdinand hints at Patrice Evra Manchester United return

Rio Ferdinand suggests that his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra could make a return to Old Trafford this month. Read more.

Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County

Stoke City complete the £1.3m signing of 33-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Read more.

Celtic to join chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury?

Celtic reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury. Read more.

Wesley Sneijder attracting interest from China?

Beijing Guoan and an unnamed Chinese club are reportedly interested in signing midfielder Wesley Sneijder. Read more.

Everton, West Ham United and Swansea City eye loan deal for Davie Selke?

Everton, West Ham United and Swansea City are all reportedly interested in a loan deal for RB Leipzig striker Davie Selke. Read more.

West Ham United, Brighton keen on loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

West Ham Untied and Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Sunderland reject improved bid from West Ham United for Jermain Defoe?

Sunderland reportedly reject an offer of £6m from West Ham United for striker Jermain Defoe. Read more.

Manchester City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari?

AC Milan reportedly reject an offer of £1.7m from Manchester City for their teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari. Read more.

Luke Varney leaves Ipswich Town for Burton Albion

Luke Varney completes a switch from Ipswich Town to Burton Albion on an 18-month deal. Read more.

RB Leipzig to move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash?

RP Leipzig are reportedly ready to raid Nottingham Forest for a second time in five months as they target midfielder Matty Cash. Read more.

Chinese side 'make £127m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid'

Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG reportedly make a world-record offer of £127m for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read more.

Wigan Athletic planning move for former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison?

Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce is reportedly keen on signing Ravel Morrison, a player he worked with during his time at Manchester United. Read more.

Fleetwood Town complete deal for Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid

Fleetwood Town announce that they have completed the signing of Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Blackburn Rovers 'want £2m for Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall'

Blackburn Rovers reportedly want £2m for Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall this month. Read more.

Rangers 'to make move for Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral'

Rangers are reportedly determined to sign Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral, who is currently on loan at Granada. Read more.

Tjaronn Chery 'to leave Queens Park Rangers for China'

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery is reportedly on the verge of a £4m move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Manchester City 'to wait until summer to move for Atletico's Lucas Hernandez'

Manchester City will reportedly delay a move for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez until the summer. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers make loan bid for Ross McCormack?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly make a loan move for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack. Read more.

Karl Henry 'can leave Queens Park Rangers after bust-up'

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Karl Henry is reportedly told that he can leave the side this month following an alleged bust-up with manager Ian Holloway. Read more.

Birmingham City midfielder to make Serie B move?

Birmingham City midfielder Diego Fabbrini is reportedly of interest to Serie B side Frosinone. Read more.

Middlesbrough complete signing of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa

Middlesbrough announce the signing of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Read more.

Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'

Sunderland reportedly reject a £5m bid from West Ham United for striker Jermain Defoe. Read more.

Manchester United pondering move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra?

Manchester United are reportedly pondering a surprise swoop for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra. Read more.

Bristol City sign Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on two-and-a-half-year deal

Bristol City sign midfielder Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Read more.

Liverpool 'receive boost in pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg'

The agent of Liverpool target Emil Forsberg suggests that his client could leave RB Leipzig this month. Read more.