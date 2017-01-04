New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United keen on Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton?

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester United are reportedly lining up a seven-figure offer for 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 21:12 UK

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

The 17-year-old striker only signed a new deal with the club on New Year's Eve, but his performances for the Under-23 side have attracted the attention of United.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Red Devils are lining up a seven-figure offer for the teenager in an attempt to entice Forest to sell.

Brereton, who came through the ranks with Forest, has been in fine goalscoring form so far this season, netting 15 goals in his 20 games for Jack Lester's Under-23 team.

The length of Brereton's new contract has not been revealed by the club.

Referee Stuart Attwell sends off Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Read Next:
Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper Lansbury
>
View our homepages for Jack Lester, Ben Brereton, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United keen on Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United supporters
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick 'yet to be offered new Manchester United deal'
De Gea 'does not want' another awardRivere: 'Nice cannot afford Depay'Herrera hails 'winner' Jose MourinhoFerdinand hints at Evra United returnMan United eye move for Diarra?
Guardiola: 'We're nowhere near Man Utd level'Man United 'want Pepe next summer'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoMan Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'Bilic slams Mike Riley performance
> Manchester United Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United keen on Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton?
 Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Celtic to join chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury?
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
RB Leipzig to move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash?
Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper LansburyDerby 'bid for Forest captain Lansbury'Team News: Lambert makes four changesForest favourites to land Omar Bogle?McClaren, Lansbury win Championship awards
Ince, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announcedBenitez disappointed with Lansbury conductResult: Forest deny nine-man Newcastle late onHenri Lansbury hopeful of Forest deal
> Nottingham Forest Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version