Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

The 17-year-old striker only signed a new deal with the club on New Year's Eve, but his performances for the Under-23 side have attracted the attention of United.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Red Devils are lining up a seven-figure offer for the teenager in an attempt to entice Forest to sell.

Brereton, who came through the ranks with Forest, has been in fine goalscoring form so far this season, netting 15 goals in his 20 games for Jack Lester's Under-23 team.

The length of Brereton's new contract has not been revealed by the club.