Luke Varney completes a switch from Ipswich Town to Burton Albion on an 18-month deal.

The 34-year-old forward had joined Mick McCarthy's side for a third time on a short-term contract last summer but was allowed to leave a week early in order to pen an 18-month deal with the Tractor Boys' Championship rivals.

"I'm delighted to have got it over the line and sorted and hopefully I can crack on now," Varney told the Brewers' website. "It's a challenge and it's a bit of security for me as well after working on short-term contracts at Ipswich. Now I can really get my teeth into it and the club is local to me as well so I'm really looking forward to it.

"We all know what we have got in front of us now and I will be fighting for my place to start with and whatever I can add on and off the pitch I will be delighted to do so. I have done that at all my previous clubs and I will give 100% – the manager knows that whatever is asked of me I will do my best."

Burton manager Nigel Clough added: "He's a good, experienced Championship player who we hope will help us out in the second half of the season. He plays a few different positions, wide midfield or up front and we know Luke from our time at Derby.

"He's featured for Ipswich this season and got a couple of goals as well but wanted to come back to the area and he will be a good addition to our squad.

"He gives us something different to what we have got and is a good signing for us at this stage. He only signed a six-month deal at Ipswich which is why he is available in January."

Varney has previously had spells in the second tier with Derby County, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.