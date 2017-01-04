New Transfer Talk header

RB Leipzig to move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash?

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
RP Leipzig are reportedly ready to raid Nottingham Forest for a second time in five months as they target midfielder Matty Cash.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 13:39 UK

Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for RB Leipzig.

Five months ago, Leipzig completed the shock signing of Forest winger Oliver Burke, who has since made 13 appearances in the Bundesliga.

According to The Mirror, Leipzig are now planning a move for Cash, who has recovered from a broken leg to make eight appearances for Forest since November 25.

It has been claimed that the German outfit are prepared to pay £6m for the 19-year-old, who ended the last campaign on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Despite the current takeover situation at the City Ground, it has been suggested that owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi will not stand in the way of any move materialising during the current window.

