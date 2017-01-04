New Transfer Talk header

Agent reveals Ever Banega "proposals"

Luciano Vietto is tackled by Ever Banega during the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla on January 24, 2016
Ever Banega's agent Marcelo Simonian claims that teams from China, Spain and England want to sign the Inter Milan midfielder this month.
The agent of Inter Milan midfielder Ever Banega has claimed that his client is wanted by clubs from the super-rich Chinese Super League this month, in addition to teams from England and Spain.

Banega joined Inter on a free transfer from Sevilla last summer and has scored twice and provided three assists in 15 Serie A appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Everton have recently been linked with a move for the Argentine international and the player's agent Marcelo Simonian has revealed that he has had plenty of calls from interested clubs this month.

"Proposals have arrived from China, he is also wanted in the Premier League and in Spain," Simonian told TMW.

Banega scored nine times in 43 appearances for Europa League winners Sevilla last season before moving to San Siro.

It is understood that Inter are not in the market to sell the experienced midfielder this month, but would consider offers upwards of £25.5m.

Sevilla 'confident' of Jovetic deal
