Birmingham City midfielder Diego Fabbrini is reportedly of interest to Serie B outfit Frosinone.

The 26-year-old moved to St Andrew's in a £1.5m deal from Watford in January 2016 but has been handed just one Championship start this season, having fallen out of favour under previous manager Gary Rowett.

New Blues boss Gianfranco Zola has run the rule over Fabbrini in recent weeks and is prepared to sanction his sale this month, according to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

Frosinone were relegated from the Serie A last season in 19th place but are currently flying high in the second tier, sitting in the second automatic promotion place at the halfway point of the season.

Fabbrini began his career in his homeland with Empoli, before spending two seasons with Udinese.