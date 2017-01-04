Chapecoense director Rui Costa 'expects' centre-back Neto and full-back Alan Ruschel to both represent the Brazilian club once again.

Chapecoense director Rui Costa has revealed that he 'expects' centre-back Neto and full-back Alan Ruschel to both represent the Brazilian club once again.

Neto and Ruschel were both on board the tragic flight to Colombia that claimed the lives of 71 people, including the majority of the Chapecoense first-team squad, those in the coaching set-up and a number of journalists.

Goalkeeper Jackson Follman also survived the crash, but the 24-year-old lost part of his leg in the devastating event and has been forced to retire from professional football.

"No player this season will use the shirts that were worn by Jackson Follmann, Neto or Alan Ruschel," Costa told reporters. "More than a tribute, we expect Alan and Neto to come back and wear them. Follmann sadly won't be able to but he will certainly be back here with us in some capacity."

It is understood that the Brazilian side will acquire 'up to 20 new players' ahead of the start of the new season and Costa has revealed that the majority of the signings will be loan agreements.

"We are resorting to a lot of loans. That is a tool for bringing together quality, speed and budget. Many clubs are being partners in this," the director of football added.

Chapecoense, who have since been awarded the Copa Sudamericana crown after their opponents Atletico Nacional conceded the final as a mark of respect, are due to return to action in the Campeonato Catarinense against Internacional de Lages on January 29.