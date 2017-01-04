New Transfer Talk header

Wigan Athletic planning move for former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison?

Ravel Morrison in action for West Ham on July 12, 2014
Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce is reportedly keen on signing Ravel Morrison, a player he worked with during his time at Manchester United.
Ravel Morrison has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Wigan Athletic as Warren Joyce looks for a reunion with the former Manchester United attacker.

Morrison was once regarded as one of the biggest prospects in English football but the 23-year-old has failed to settle at a number f clubs and is currently out of favour at Lazio.

According to The Sun, his current situation at the Italian giants has led to Joyce looking to bring the former England Under-21 international back to England as he looks to offer the player a route back into first-team football.

The pair worked together when Joyce worked on the backroom staff at Old Trafford and Joyce believes that he could be the man to get the best out of Morrison, who has also had spells at West Ham United, Birmingham City and Cardiff City.

Joyce is eager to strengthen in the final third with Wigan currently six points adrift of safety in the Championship and having the worst scoring record in the division.

Lazio's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Biglia celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match Lazio vs Torino on October 26, 2014
Inter Milan 'prepare Lucas Biglia bid'
