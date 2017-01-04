New Transfer Talk header

Wesley Sneijder attracting interest from China?

Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
Beijing Guoan and an unnamed Chinese club are reportedly interested in signing midfielder Wesley Sneijder.
Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sneijder has reportedly received interest from two teams in the Chinese Super League.

Sneijder has helped Galatasaray to two Turkish titles since joining the side in January 2013, and he has recently said that he is happy to continue his career with his current club.

However, according to Voetbal International, the Dutch playmaker will receive lucrative offers from both Beijing Guoan and an unnamed outfit from China's top flight.

Clubs from the division are currently prepared to pay what it takes to attract some of European football's star players to Asia, but it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will be tempted into leaving Galatasaray.

Sniejder has scored 36 goals in 135 appearances for the club in all competitions.

