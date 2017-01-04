Beijing Guoan and an unnamed Chinese club are reportedly interested in signing midfielder Wesley Sneijder.

Sneijder has helped Galatasaray to two Turkish titles since joining the side in January 2013, and he has recently said that he is happy to continue his career with his current club.

However, according to Voetbal International, the Dutch playmaker will receive lucrative offers from both Beijing Guoan and an unnamed outfit from China's top flight.

Clubs from the division are currently prepared to pay what it takes to attract some of European football's star players to Asia, but it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will be tempted into leaving Galatasaray.

Sniejder has scored 36 goals in 135 appearances for the club in all competitions.