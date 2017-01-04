Liverpool reject Kevin Stewart offers

Liverpool reportedly turn down offers from at least five clubs for young midfielder Kevin Stewart.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been approached by a host of Premier League and Championship sides - including Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Aston Villa - over the 23-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2014.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to view Stewart as "the perfect squad player" and has been impressed by his "attitude and intensity of training" over the last 12 months.

Stewart signed a new five-year deal in November, although he has only featured four times in the Premier League this season - all of them as a late substitute - and not at all in the top flight since mid-September. The side reportedly turned down a £6m offer for his services last summer and now value him at between £10m and £12m.

Klopp is expected to name Stewart as part of his side to face Plymouth Argyle at Anfield in the FA Cup on Sunday.