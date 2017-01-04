West Ham Untied and Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan for the rest of the season.

Despite impressing for the Blues during the second half of last season, Loftus-Cheek has barely featured under Antonio Conte with his two starts this campaign both coming in the EFL Cup.

According to the London Evening Standard, that has led to Chelsea being prepared to loan the 20-year-old out until the summer, providing that he gains regular first-team action.

It has been claimed that West Ham are admirers of the England Under-21 international, while Championship leaders Brighton would like to take him to the Amex Stadium.

It has also been previously reported that Birmingham City could sign Loftus-Cheek due to Gianfranco Zola's connections with Chelsea.