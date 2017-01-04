New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United, Brighton keen on loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
West Ham Untied and Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan for the rest of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 14:35 UK

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly attracted interest from both West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite impressing for the Blues during the second half of last season, Loftus-Cheek has barely featured under Antonio Conte with his two starts this campaign both coming in the EFL Cup.

According to the London Evening Standard, that has led to Chelsea being prepared to loan the 20-year-old out until the summer, providing that he gains regular first-team action.

It has been claimed that West Ham are admirers of the England Under-21 international, while Championship leaders Brighton would like to take him to the Amex Stadium.

It has also been previously reported that Birmingham City could sign Loftus-Cheek due to Gianfranco Zola's connections with Chelsea.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during an England U21 training session on March 24, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham 'want Loftus-Cheek on loan'
>
View our homepages for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Gianfranco Zola, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and CSKA Moscow's Serbian midfielder Zoran Tosic vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B first leg football match between VfL Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow in Wolfsburg on September 15, 2015
Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of defender Ricardo Rodriguez?
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
West Ham United, Brighton keen on loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'
What does being top at Christmas mean for winning EPL title?Report: Antonio not a target for ChelseaChelsea fans convicted of racist violence in ParisValencia confirm John Obi Mikel talksConte not "concerned" about Costa exit
Antonio Conte plays down title hypeLille move for Michy Batshuayi?Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoCarlo Ancelotti hails "extraordinary" ConteIwobi looking to keep pressure on Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Ham United News
Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United on August 4, 2016
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli has red card rescinded
 Sports Mole logo
Everton, West Ham United and Swansea City eye loan deal for Davie Selke?
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'
West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Sunderland reject improved bid for Defoe?Leboeuf doubts Payet's France returnReport: Antonio not a target for ChelseaWest Ham to appeal Feghouli red card
Bilic slams Mike Riley performanceBilic "pleased" with West Ham displayMourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
West Ham United, Brighton keen on loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?
 Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion favourites to land Frank Lampard
 Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Watford at Vitality Stadium on October 3, 2015
Report: Glenn Murray to seal permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move
Brighton, Cardiff postponed due to fogResult: Brighton beat QPR to go top of Championship tableLampard: 'I will decide on future in January'Baldock: 'We are not looking at table'Result: Leeds pay penalty as Brighton go top
Team News: Three changes for BrightonBobby Zamora announces retirement Ince, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announcedTeam News: Skalak replaces Knockaert for Brighton
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Birmingham City News
Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
West Ham United, Brighton keen on loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?
 Diego Fabbrini of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Andrews on April 11, 2015
Birmingham City midfielder to make Serie B move?
 Bakary Sako of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 22, 2015
Birmingham City bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako?
Birmingham complete deal for JutkiewiczRowett "disappointed" by Birmingham exitZola: 'I need to prove myself to fans'Zola: 'I have sympathy for Rowett'Norwich eyeing recently-sacked Rowett?
Zola appointed Birmingham City managerReport: Birmingham keen to appoint ZolaBirmingham part company with Gary RowettTeam News: Mohamed Diame returns for NewcastleBenitez: "We have to stick together"
> Birmingham City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version