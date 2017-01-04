Celtic reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury has reportedly attracted interest from Celtic as the race for his signature continues to intensify.

Lansbury's contract at the City Ground expires at the end of the season, leaving Forest faced with the prospect of losing one of their star players on a free transfer should he not leave the club during the January window.

Derby County and Aston Villa have already been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old and according to the Nottingham Post, Celtic have signalled their intent to try to sign the player.

Forest signed Lansbury for £1m in August 2012, and he has since gone on to score 33 goals in 150 appearances for the East Midlands outfit in all competitions.

Despite just six months remaining on his contract, Forest would make a healthy profit on the former Arsenal trainee with the latest bids for his signature said to be in the region of £3m.