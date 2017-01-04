New Transfer Talk header

Celtic to join chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury?

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Celtic reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury has reportedly attracted interest from Celtic as the race for his signature continues to intensify.

Lansbury's contract at the City Ground expires at the end of the season, leaving Forest faced with the prospect of losing one of their star players on a free transfer should he not leave the club during the January window.

Derby County and Aston Villa have already been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old and according to the Nottingham Post, Celtic have signalled their intent to try to sign the player.

Forest signed Lansbury for £1m in August 2012, and he has since gone on to score 33 goals in 150 appearances for the East Midlands outfit in all competitions.

Despite just six months remaining on his contract, Forest would make a healthy profit on the former Arsenal trainee with the latest bids for his signature said to be in the region of £3m.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic20191054144058
2RangersRangers2111642821739
3Aberdeen20114535191637
4Hearts2187638261231
5St Johnstone207762524128
6Ross County215882336-1323
7Partick Thistle215792429-522
8Dundee2164112128-722
9Motherwell205692533-821
10Kilmarnock214891635-1920
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2121182131-1017
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2137112640-1416
> Full Version