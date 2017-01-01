Derby County are hoping to sign Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury after submitting a bid for him in excess of £2.5m, according to reports.

Derby County have made a bid in excess of £2.5m for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury, according to reports.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who has scored six goals in 19 appearances this season, is out of contract at the City Ground in the summer.

Lansbury, 26, has however not played since picking up a hamstring injury before the 3-0 loss at Derby on December 11.

According to BBC Sport, the Rams have submitted a bid to their arch-rivals in hope of recruiting November's Championship Player of the Month in the current transfer window.

Newcastle United, Watford and Birmingham City have also been linked with a move for Lansbury.