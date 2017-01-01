New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Derby County launch bid for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
© Getty Images
Derby County are hoping to sign Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury after submitting a bid for him in excess of £2.5m, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 19:57 UK

Derby County have made a bid in excess of £2.5m for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury, according to reports.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who has scored six goals in 19 appearances this season, is out of contract at the City Ground in the summer.

Lansbury, 26, has however not played since picking up a hamstring injury before the 3-0 loss at Derby on December 11.

According to BBC Sport, the Rams have submitted a bid to their arch-rivals in hope of recruiting November's Championship Player of the Month in the current transfer window.

Newcastle United, Watford and Birmingham City have also been linked with a move for Lansbury.

Steve McClaren poses with his Championship manager of the month award for November 2016
Read Next:
McClaren, Lansbury win Championship awards
>
View our homepages for Henri Lansbury, Football
Your Comments
More Derby County News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Report: Derby County launch bid for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury
 Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Chris Martin is staying at Fulham'
 Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Chris Martin keen to return to Derby County?
Scott Carson signs new deal with DerbyStoke aiming to re-sign Begovic?Hughes: 'Derby pricing Grant out of Stoke move'Hughes wants permanent Grant dealMcClaren, Lansbury win Championship awards
Ince, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announcedNewcastle, Derby linked to Rangers midfielderReport: Will Hughes rejects Derby dealEnglish trio consider bid for teenager?
> Derby County Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Report: Derby County launch bid for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Team News: Paul Lambert makes four changes
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Nottingham Forest in pole position to sign Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle
McClaren, Lansbury win Championship awardsInce, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announcedBenitez disappointed with Lansbury conductResult: Forest deny nine-man Newcastle late on
Henri Lansbury hopeful of Forest dealResult: Lansbury hits hat-trick in Forest routWard, Dallas pull out of NI squadResult: Nottingham Forest end winless runForest 'close to £50m US takeover'
> Nottingham Forest Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2413472928143
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2412572824441
7Derby CountyDerby2411762415940
8Fulham2399540281236
9Barnsley2410594237535
10Aston Villa2481152623335
11Birmingham CityBirmingham249872932-335
12Norwich CityNorwich24104103837134
13Preston North EndPreston249693232033
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Brentford2486102930-130
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2477103234-228
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Queens Park RangersQPR2475122235-1326
20Burton Albion2467112633-725
21Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2456132840-1221
23Wigan AthleticWigan2447132030-1019
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version