New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Derby County 'accept £1.5m bid from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant'

Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Derby County reportedly accept a £1.5m offer from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant, who is currently on loan with the Potters.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Derby County have reportedly accepted a bid from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant.

The 33-year-old has been on loan at the Bet365 Stadium since the summer, and after impressing in between the sticks, the Potters are keen to make the move permanent.

Grant's deal is due to expire after Stoke's home match against Watford on Tuesday evening, but it is believed that he will become a full-time player for manager Mark Hughes in the next 48 hours.

According to Sky Sports News, Championship outfit Derby have accepted a £1.5m offer, which will rise to £2m in add-ons.

Grant spent seven years at Derby before leaving in 2007 and eventually returning for a second spell in 2013.

Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Read Next:
Striker keen on return to Derby County?
>
View our homepages for Lee Grant, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Derby County 'accept £1.5m bid from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City - as it happened
 Willian celebrates scoring (apparently) with Diego Costa during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea work hard to equal top-flight record with victory over Stoke City
Mark Hughes: 'We showed courage'Team News: Costa, Kante back for ChelseaWest Brom offer new deal to Berahino?Report: Bojan still wants Stoke departureTurkish giants make move for Bony?
Bojan 'given assurances over Stoke future'Mark Hughes "disappointed" by sloppy errorsJurgen Klopp happy with "deserved" victoryResult: Liverpool move back up to secondTeam News: Peter Crouch leads Stoke line at Anfield
> Stoke City Homepage
More Derby County News
Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Derby County 'accept £1.5m bid from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant'
 Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Report: Derby County launch bid for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury
 Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Chris Martin is staying at Fulham'
Striker keen on return to Derby County?Scott Carson signs new deal with DerbyStoke aiming to re-sign Begovic?Hughes: 'Derby pricing Grant out of Stoke move'Hughes wants permanent Grant deal
McClaren, Lansbury win Championship awardsInce, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announcedNewcastle, Derby linked to Rangers midfielderReport: Will Hughes rejects Derby deal
> Derby County Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand