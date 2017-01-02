Derby County reportedly accept a £1.5m offer from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant, who is currently on loan with the Potters.

The 33-year-old has been on loan at the Bet365 Stadium since the summer, and after impressing in between the sticks, the Potters are keen to make the move permanent.

Grant's deal is due to expire after Stoke's home match against Watford on Tuesday evening, but it is believed that he will become a full-time player for manager Mark Hughes in the next 48 hours.

According to Sky Sports News, Championship outfit Derby have accepted a £1.5m offer, which will rise to £2m in add-ons.

Grant spent seven years at Derby before leaving in 2007 and eventually returning for a second spell in 2013.