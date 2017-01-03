New Transfer Talk header

Report: Aston Villa keen on Nottingham Forest skipper Henri Lansbury

Referee Stuart Attwell sends off Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury is wanted by Aston Villa, who will surpass the £2.5m bid tabled by Derby County.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 16:49 UK

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign midfielder Henri Lansbury from Nottingham Forest, according to a report.

The 26-year-old is already said to have been the subject of one failed bid by a Championship rival this month, as Derby County fell short with a £2.5m offer.

Lansbury is attracting plenty of interest after scoring six goals this term, three of which come in the 5-2 thrashing of Barnsley in November, but he has been out of action since early December due to a hamstring issue.

Sky Sports News reports that Villa - one of the teams the Forest captain has found the net against this season - are preparing their own bid which will surpass the amount offered by County.

Lansbury, also strongly linked with Burnley in their promotion-winning campaign, is out of contract at the City Ground next summer.

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
expand