Karl Henry 'can leave Queens Park Rangers after bust-up'

Karl Henry in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Karl Henry is reportedly told that he can leave the side this month following an alleged bust-up with manager Ian Holloway.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:14 UK

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Karl Henry has reportedly been informed that he can leave the club after an alleged bust-up with manager Ian Holloway.

The 34-year-old has been increasingly targeted by unhappy Hoops fans over recent weeks, with his appearances on the pitch often accompanied by boos and jeers.

Holloway has previously defended Henry from criticism, but according to West London News, the pair have had a falling-out and the player has been told he has no future with the club.

Holloway has reportedly ordered Henry to train with the under-23s side while he seeks a move away from Loftus Road this month.

Henry joined QPR from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2013 and is due to become a free agent this summer.

Ian Holloway of Millwall looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall at Hillsborough Stadium on August 19, 2014
Ian Holloway upset with QPR fans' booing
