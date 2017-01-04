New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla president Jose Castro 'confident' of Stevan Jovetic deal

Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Sevilla president Jose Castro says that his club are confident of bringing Inter Milan attacker Stevan Jovetic to Spain this month.
Sevilla president Jose Castro has revealed that his club are confident of bringing Inter Milan attacker Stevan Jovetic to Spain in the January transfer window.

Speculation linking Jovetic with a move to the Estadio Ramon has gathered pace over the last 48 hours and it is understood that the 27-year-old will join the La Liga outfit on an initial loan deal.

The former Manchester City forward has found it difficult to secure a regular spot in the Inter XI this season - making just four appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

"We speak of a magnificent player, we hope he can come here to demonstrate his value and repeat everything good that he has been able to do in Italy and elsewhere," Castro told Cadena COPE. "I think we can reach a successful conclusion, but I do not like talking about things that have not been finalised."

Jovetic, who is a 44-time Montenegro international, netted seven times in 28 appearances for Inter last season.

Lucas Leiva of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
