Everton, West Ham United and Swansea City eye loan deal for Davie Selke?

Everton, West Ham United and Swansea City are all reportedly interested in a loan deal for RB Leipzig striker Davie Selke.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 15:00 UK

RB Leipzig striker Davie Selke has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for three clubs in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in the Bundesliga this season, but he has struggled to earn starts under Ralph Hasenhuttl and the club are prepared to loan him out for the rest of the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton, West Ham United and Swansea City have all registered an interest in the forward, who cost Leipzig £6m when leaving Werder Bremen in 2015.

While Selke has struggled for goals this season, he scored nine in 30 outings for Bremen during the 2014-15 campaign and is highly-rated in German football.

It has been suggested that any loan deal could include the option of a permanent transfer in the summer.

Bremen's midfielder Felix Kroos (L) and Bremen's striker Davie Selke celebrate after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Wolfsburg on March 1, 2015
