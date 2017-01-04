Borussia Monchengladbach complete the signing of Sevilla defender Timothee Kolodziejczak on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed the signing of Timothee Kolodziejczak from Sevilla on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old will join up with his new teammates for his first training session on Thursday before travelling with the squad to a training camp in Marbella.

Kolodziejczak joined Sevilla from Nice in 2014 and went on to play 90 games for the Spanish outfit, helping them to two Europa League crowns in the process.

"Timothee Kolodziejczak is exactly the sort of player who we think will strengthen our defence," sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"He plays centrally and is left footed, meaning he can also move out wide if necessary. We're delighted to have completed the deal. He's achieved a lot already but is still so young."

Kolodziejczak will wear the number 25 shirt at his new club.