New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Fleetwood Town complete deal for Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid

A general view ahead of the Sky Bet League Two play off Semi Final second leg match between Fleetwood Town and York City at Highbury Stadium on May 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Fleetwood Town announce that they have completed the signing of Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Fleetwood Town have strengthened their attacking department with the signing of Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town were said to be interested in the 21-year-old, who has netted 14 goals in the Northern Premier League this season.

However, Fleetwood have stolen a march on both clubs by pushing through the transfer of the forward for an undisclosed fee.

It is not the first time that the League One outfit have taken a chance on players from non-league, with the Cod Army signing Jamie Vardy from Halifax Town before he went on to move to Leicester City.

In January 2015, they also signed Ashley Hunter from Ilkeston Town, with the forward now established as a first-team regular at Highbury.

Later this week, another player from the seventh tier of English football will turn professional with Cohen Bramall - who plays for Rushall's local rivals Hednesford Town - closing in on a switch to Arsenal.

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal hand trial to non-league defender
>
View our homepages for Alex Reid, Jamie Vardy, Ashley Hunter, Cohen Bramall, Football
Your Comments
More Fleetwood Town News
A general view ahead of the Sky Bet League Two play off Semi Final second leg match between Fleetwood Town and York City at Highbury Stadium on May 16, 2014
Fleetwood Town complete deal for Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid
 A general view of the main stand prior to the npower League Two match between Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town at Highbury Stadium on September 15, 2012
Fleetwood Town sign former Barcelona youngster Godswill Ekpolo
 Alex Jakubiak of Oxford attacks during the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge United and Oxford United at The Abbey Stadium on October 11, 2014
Alex Jakubiak inks new Watford deal, sent out on loan
Burnley loan Chris Long to FleetwoodLiverpool draw Burton Albion in EFL CupEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonFleetwood appoint Uwe Rosler as managerPressley resigns as Fleetwood manager
Result: Liverpool thrash Fleetwood in friendlyLive Commentary: Fleetwood Town 0-5 Liverpool - as it happenedPreview: Fleetwood Town vs. LiverpoolVardy holds Arsenal talks ahead of £20m move?Chris Maxwell agrees Preston switch
> Fleetwood Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd25165446242253
2Bolton WanderersBolton25155534171750
3Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe25147448232549
4Rochdale25143840301045
5Bradford CityBradford251012331211042
6Fleetwood Town2511773628840
7Southend UnitedSouthend2510963529639
8Peterborough UnitedPeterborough24108638261238
9Millwall2511594139238
10Bristol Rovers2510694044-436
11Charlton AthleticCharlton2581163326735
12Oxford UnitedOxford Utd259792928134
13AFC Wimbledon258983632433
14Walsall2571082633-731
15Port Vale2587102737-1031
16Northampton TownNorthampton2586113536-130
17Gillingham2586113240-830
18MK Dons2577112934-528
19Swindon TownSwindon2567122438-1425
20Bury2564153449-1522
21Chesterfield2564152743-1622
22Coventry CityCoventry2549122337-1421
23Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2556142439-1521
24Oldham AthleticOldham24310111227-1519
> Full Version