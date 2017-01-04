Fleetwood Town announce that they have completed the signing of Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid for an undisclosed fee.

Fleetwood Town have strengthened their attacking department with the signing of Rushall Olympic striker Alex Reid.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town were said to be interested in the 21-year-old, who has netted 14 goals in the Northern Premier League this season.

However, Fleetwood have stolen a march on both clubs by pushing through the transfer of the forward for an undisclosed fee.

It is not the first time that the League One outfit have taken a chance on players from non-league, with the Cod Army signing Jamie Vardy from Halifax Town before he went on to move to Leicester City.

In January 2015, they also signed Ashley Hunter from Ilkeston Town, with the forward now established as a first-team regular at Highbury.

Later this week, another player from the seventh tier of English football will turn professional with Cohen Bramall - who plays for Rushall's local rivals Hednesford Town - closing in on a switch to Arsenal.