Arsenal will reportedly pay Hednesford Town a fee in the region of £40,000 for their left-back Cohen Bramall.
Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall has reportedly moved closer to a dream move to Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has starred for the Northern Premier League side this season, and his performances at the seventh tier of English football first alerted Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, after an Arsenal scout witnessed the left-back impress during a second-string game for Wednesday, a two-day trial was offered to Bramall and it appears that he has done enough to secure a move into the professional game.

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal are prepared to pay £40,000 for his signature, as well as offering a contract until 2019.

It has been claimed that the deal will be wrapped up in the next 48 hours, with Bramall initially scheduled to spend time with the Under-23 squad at the Emirates Stadium.

