Liverpool 'receive boost in pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
The agent of Liverpool target Emil Forsberg suggests that his client could leave RB Leipzig this month.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:14 UK

Emil Forsberg's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has indicated that his client could move on from RB Leipzig this month amid reports that Liverpool are interested in the winger.

According to The Mirror, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has turned his attention to the 25-year-old due to his pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic going cold.

Forsberg has been an important part of Leipzig's remarkable rise to second in the Bundesliga having scored five goals and sealing nine assists in 15 appearances so far this season.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl recently claimed that he does not expect any of his players to leave in this window, but Forsberg's agent has suggested otherwise.

"I can't promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter," Bild quotes Cetinkaya as saying.

Forsberg joined the Red Bull-backed club in 2015 from Malmo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Liverpool 'receive boost in pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg'
