Brentford are reportedly in discussions with Norwich City over a permanent deal for winger Sergi Canos.

Dean Smith's side are in the market for a winger this month and initially considered a fresh loan move for the 19-year-old but have now begun talks over a permanent switch.

The Spaniard joined the Canaries in July on a £2.5m deal from Liverpool but has only featured three times in the league, all of them in the first month of the season.

Brentford previously had Canos on loan last season, where he featured 38 times and scored seven times.

Canos moved to England in 2013 after coming up through the Barcelona academy.