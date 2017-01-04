New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Brentford interested in Norwich City winger?

Liverpool's forward Sergi Canos in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015 in Seixal, Portugal.
© Getty Images
Brentford are reportedly in talks with Norwich City over a permanent deal for underused winger Sergi Canos.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 17:45 UK

Brentford are reportedly in discussions with Norwich City over a permanent deal for winger Sergi Canos.

Dean Smith's side are in the market for a winger this month and initially considered a fresh loan move for the 19-year-old but have now begun talks over a permanent switch.

The Spaniard joined the Canaries in July on a £2.5m deal from Liverpool but has only featured three times in the league, all of them in the first month of the season.

Brentford previously had Canos on loan last season, where he featured 38 times and scored seven times.

Canos moved to England in 2013 after coming up through the Barcelona academy.

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Read Next:
Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?
>
View our homepages for Sergi Canos, Dean Smith, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Liverpool's forward Sergi Canos in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015 in Seixal, Portugal.
Brentford interested in Norwich City winger?
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil: 'Plenty still to play for'
 Jacob Murphy of Blackpool in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackpool at Craven Cottage on November 5, 2014
Report: Liverpool want Norwich City's Jacob Murphy
Leicester 'step up Brady interest'Oliveira: "I have a lot more still to come"Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'Alex Neil coy on '£2m deal' claimsNorwich consider approach for Hodgson?
Moxey: 'Neil will get time at Norwich'Baggies to reignite interest in defender?Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?Alex Neil: 'I will not quit'Result: Kachunga fires Huddersfield third
> Norwich City Homepage
More Brentford News
Liverpool's forward Sergi Canos in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015 in Seixal, Portugal.
Brentford interested in Norwich City winger?
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Newcastle United 'told to pay £15m for Brentford ace Scott Hogan'
 Sullay Kaikai of Crystal Palace in action during the pre season friendly match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Crystal Palace at Victoria Road Stadium on August 3, 2015
Crystal Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loan
Reading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?Brentford planning quiet January windowBrentford CEO gives Dean Smith backingReading 'lining up bid for Scott Hogan'
Championship trio 'interested in Akpom'Report: Five teams interested in Watford strikerResult: Brentford beat rivals QPR to climb up to eighthMcCormack suspended for five gamesHogan wins Player of the Month award
> Brentford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand