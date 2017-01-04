A report claims that experienced midfielder Michael Carrick is still waiting for Manchester United to offer him a new contract.

The central midfielder's current deal will expire at the end of the season, but it is understood that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to keep the 35-year-old for another 12 months.

That said, according to The Sun, there have been no talks over a new deal for Carrick, leaving the Englishman free to discuss terms with European clubs in the January transfer window.

Carrick is yet to lose in a Man United shirt this season, with the 20-time English champions winning 13 and drawing two of their 15 fixtures with the veteran on the field.

The former West Ham United youngster joined Man United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 and has won five Premier League titles and one Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.