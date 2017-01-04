Manchester United are reportedly pondering a surprise swoop for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra.

The 31-year-old has played under Jose Mourinho before, having had spells under him at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The United boss is widely expected to have funds available if he wants to dip into the transfer market this month, and according to Foot Mercato, Diarra is an option.

The Frenchman's club is believed to be keen on signing United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has also been linked with a switch to Everton.

The 27-year-old has failed to earn a regular spot under Mourinho this season, making just seven appearances in all competitions and zero starts in the Premier League.