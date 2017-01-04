New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United pondering move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra?

Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
© Getty Images
Manchester United are reportedly pondering a surprise swoop for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra.

The 31-year-old has played under Jose Mourinho before, having had spells under him at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The United boss is widely expected to have funds available if he wants to dip into the transfer market this month, and according to Foot Mercato, Diarra is an option.

The Frenchman's club is believed to be keen on signing United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who has also been linked with a switch to Everton.

The 27-year-old has failed to earn a regular spot under Mourinho this season, making just seven appearances in all competitions and zero starts in the Premier League.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Man Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'
>
View our homepages for Lassana Diarra, Jose Mourinho, Morgan Schneiderlin, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 'We are nowhere near Manchester United status'
 Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
Manchester United pondering move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
Man United 'want Pepe next summer'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoMan Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'Bilic slams Mike Riley performanceMourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'
Mourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham'Rashford: 'We need to keep winning'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West Ham
> Manchester United Homepage
More Marseille News
Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
Manchester United pondering move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Frank Leboeuf doubts Dimitri Payet will return to France
 Iker Casillas for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
Marseille plan move for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas?
Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?Matip to face three-week suspension?Report: Mathieu Flamini close to Palace exit
Report: John Obi Mikel in talks with MarseillePayet open to future Marseille returnLiverpool 'leading race for Kondogbia'Diaby: 'I could have won Ballon d'Or'Arsenal join race to sign French prospect?
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version