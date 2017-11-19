Nov 19, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Attendance: 20,018
Watford
2-0
West HamWest Ham United
Hughes (11'), Richarlison (64')
Britos (30')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Carroll (28'), Arnautovic (35'), Obiang (41'), Noble (83')

Mark Noble urges supporters to stick by West Ham United

Noble urges fans to stick by West Ham
West Ham United captain Mark Noble urges the club's fans to get behind the team despite admitting that they are underperforming on the pitch.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 14:50 UK

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has urged the club's supporters to stick by the team despite their poor start to the season.

The Hammers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Watford on Sunday as the David Moyes era got off to a losing start amid vociferous jeers from the travelling West Ham fans.

The defeat leaves West Ham 18th in the Premier League table, and Noble acknowledged that the team has badly underperformed this season.

"It's a very difficult situation for us. The fans show their emotions, and rightly so because they're not happy and they pay a lot of money to come and watch us. I know it's hard, I know they're frustrated, and we are too because we know we're better than what we're showing, but I urge them to stick by us and hopefully the good times will come back," he told West Ham TV.

"As much as we're not performing on the pitch at the minute, we need them to stick by us. We had good chances to equalise in the first half but in the end I thought Watford were the better team.

"They have been together with their manager for a while and we've had a couple away on international duty and we've trained with our young lads. It could have been a different if we'd finished our chances but that's the way it's going at the moment. There's a bit of a lack of belief in our players and I think we showed it."

The Hammers have now picked up just two points from the last 15 on offer in the Premier League.

David Moyes plays peekaboo during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 