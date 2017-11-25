Coleman: 'Rodwell must show accountability'

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman insists that Jack Rodwell must take it upon himself to turn his career around at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old has had a tough time at the club since his £10m move from Manchester City in 2014, starting just 44 Black Cats games due to injuries and poor form.

Speaking ahead of Sunderland's Championship game against Burton Albion, Coleman admitted that Rodwell is "super talented" but also wants him to show accountability for his actions.

The Welshman told Sky Sports News: "We're all accountable here at this club, especially myself and the players. And, as an individual, he has to want to change himself.

"It really is down to the individual. Jack is super talented but he hasn't played enough. You can have a new manager, a new way of working but it's still Jack and whatever he needs to do to play more. That's what he has to do.

"I'm realistic he needs to play more football and I'll give him any help he wants on or off the pitch. But it still has to come from Jack."

Sunderland have won just once in 18 league matches this season and currently sit two points adrift at the bottom of the table.