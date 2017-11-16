New Transfer Talk header

Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?

Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suggests that he is trying to convince Juventus striker Paulo Dybala to join him at Old Trafford.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has suggested that he is trying to convince Paulo Dybala to join him at Old Trafford.

Pogba took to Instagram to wish his former Juventus teammate a happy birthday on Wednesday and signed off the post with an "Agent P" hashtag, which he also used when Romelu Lukaku was on the brink of joining the Red Devils.

Dybala has regularly been linked with a move away from Juventus, where he is contracted until 2022, and Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has previously suggested that the Argentina international would fit in well at United.

Feliz comple a mi hermano (El Crak)!! @paulodybala #AgentP

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Dybala has scored 13 goals in just 17 appearances across all competitions for Juve this season.

