Live Commentary: FC Koln 0-0 Arsenal

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Europa League group-stage tie between FC Koln and Arsenal at the RheinEnergieStadion.
The hosts need all three points tonight if they are to stay in last-32 contention, while anything other than defeat for the Gunners will see them through as Group H winners.
Koln lost the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on matchday one but, despite their abysmal form, they are still in with a shout of reaching the knockout stages.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Cathedral City with our extensive updates below.
The home side have already been forced into making one change, bringing on Rausch for Maroah. Arsenal have a full selection of back-ups to choose from, meanwhile, with talented youngsters Nketiah, Nelson and Willock among them.
FC KOLN SUBS: Kessler, Olkowski, Risa, Lehmann, Nartey, Bisseck
ARSENAL SUBS: Macey, Sheaf, Willock, Iwobi, Nelson, Akpom, Nketiah
Peter Stoger: "The players that we have in their respective positions will pretty much have to take on both matches completely. We do not have a large selection right now. It is certainly a large challenge, but we want to use the opportunity we have to remain in this competition. We are still in it."
Arsene Wenger: "[Welbeck] has the potential to go and if he's fit he will go, I'm convinced of that. It is a big year for him, but I want it to be a big year for him and for Arsenal too. As a consequence of that, the best way to go to the World Cup is not to think 'I have to prepare for the World Cup', it is to do well for your club and automatically you are in the national team."
Three-times Premier League champions Arsenal have not lost any of their last nine UEFA Cup/ Europa League matches, excluding penalties, since a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna in the 1999-00 campaign. The Gunners have won all four away matches since that slender loss in Galicia 18 years ago.
The reverse fixture in September marked the first time that these two sides have faced off in European competition; Arsenal recording a 3-1 victory in North London after recovering from Jhon Cordoba's superb early strike. The Gunners' record against German opposition reads 17 won, six drawn and 14 lost in 37 matches, with eight of those defeats coming away from home.
STARTING XI: T.Horn, Sorensen, Maroh, Mere, Klunter, Ozcan, Jojic, J.Horn, Cordoba, Guirassy, Osako
SUBS: Kessler, Olkowski, Risa, Lehmann, Rausch, Nartey, Bisseck
STARTING XI: Ospina; Chambers, Mertesacker, Holding; Debuchy, Coquelin, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Wilshere, Welbeck, Giroud
SUBS: Macey, Sheaf, Willock, Iwobi, Nelson, Akpom, Nketiah