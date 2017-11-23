Team News: Welbeck, Giroud lead Arsenal line at Koln

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck starts for the Gunners as Arsene Wenger's men look to secure top spot in Group H in the Europa League away to Koln.

Arsenal strikers Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud start for the Gunners as Arsene Wenger's men look to secure top spot in Group H in the Europa League away to Koln.

David Ospina replaces Petr Cech in the net as Wenger's side try to follow up their derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend with a win in Germany.

Per Mertesacker features in an all-changed back three, while Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, as well as Alexandre Lacazette, are all rested.

Youngster Eddie Nketiah, who scored the winner in Arsenal's EFL Cup game against Norwich City, is given a spot on the bench.

Koln striker Leonardo Bittencourt is absent from the home side's squad after suffering an adductor problem last time out against Mainz 05.

Defender Jorge Mere replaces Konstantin Rausch, while manager Peter Stoger brings Yuya Asako into a front three alongside Jhon Cordoba and Sehrou Guirassy.

FC Koln: Horn; Mere, Maroh, Sorensen; J Horn, Jojic, Ozcan, Klunter; Guirassy, Osako, Cordoba

Subs: Kessler, Olkowski, Risa, Lehmann, Rausch, Nartey, Bisseck

Arsenal: Ospina; Debuchy, Mertesacker, Holding; Elneny, Coquelin, Chambers, Maitland-Niles; Wilshere, Welbeck; Giroud

Subs: Macey, Sheaf, Willock, Nelson, Iwobi, Nketiah, Akpom

