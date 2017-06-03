Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Franck Kessie reveals delight at AC Milan move

Franck Kessie says that he wants to "become a champion" with AC Milan after signing for the San Siro giants. Read more.

Report: Swansea City to offer Leon Britton contract extension

A report claims that Swansea City will offer experienced midfielder Leon Britton an extension to his current contract. Read more.

Benfica's Victor Lindelof plays down Manchester United talk

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof plays down reports that he could join Manchester United in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Barcelona 'make Jeremy Mathieu available'

A report claims that Barcelona make French defender Jeremy Mathieu available for transfer in this summer's window. Read more.

Report: Barcelona open to Arda Turan offers

A report claims that Barcelona are open to selling Turkish international Arda Turan in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Report: West Bromwich Albion join Kieran Gibbs race

A report claims that West Bromwich Albion join the hunt to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs this summer. Read more.

Neil Lennon: 'Virgil van Dijk could be best defender in world'

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon says that Southampton's Virgil van Dijk has the potential to become the best defender in the world. Read more.

AC Milan sign Franck Kessie from Atalanta BC

AC Milan confirm the signing of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie from Atalanta BC on a "two-year loan with obligation to buy". Read more.

Report: Newcastle United leading race for defender Ruben Semedo

Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, but it is the Magpies who lead the way. Read more.

Thibaut Courtois: 'No doubt that I will sign new Chelsea deal'

Thibaut Courtois is "very happy" at Chelsea and has "no doubt" that he will sign an extended deal if offered to him by the club. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'closing in on Portuguese defender'

Rio Ave defender Roderick Miranda is reportedly wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with a £2.6m bid being tabled. Read more.

Arsenal youngster Krystian Bielik open to staying in Championship

Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik confesses that he still 'lacks experience' and would like to spend more time in the Championship next season. Read more.

Agent: 'Mario Balotelli wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Marseille'

Agent Mino Raiola claims that Mario Balotelli is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, having seen his short-term deal with French side Nice expire. Read more.

Marouane Fellaini not ruling out move to Chinese Super League

Marouane Fellaini says that he will not rule out the prospect of joining a Chinese Super League club in the future, but is currently happy at Manchester United. Read more.

Dries Mertens: 'I want to stay at Napoli'

Belgian international Dries Mertens says that he is "happy" at Napoli after signing a new three-year contract with the Italian side. Read more.

Mino Raiola discusses loan move for Juventus's Moise Kean

Agent Mino Raiola says that he will open talks with Juventus over a loan move for his client Moise Kean next season. Read more.

Ander Herrera pledges future to Manchester United

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera pledges his future to Manchester United amid suggestions of interest from Barcelona. Read more.

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz 'to join Malaga on loan'

A report claims that Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz will join Malaga on loan for the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas provides Alexandre Lacazette update

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas admits that the future of striker Alexandre Lacazette is 'up in the air' after Atletico Madrid lose their transfer ban appeal. Read more.

Eden Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'

Eden Hazard seemingly rules out a move to Real Madrid this summer after revealing that he is "very happy" at Chelsea. Read more.

Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to sign Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson urges his former club to move for Arsenal's contract rebel Alexis Sanchez this summer. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants James Rodriguez to stay at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo says that James Rodriguez "has the potential to play for Real Madrid", but would understand if his teammate wanted to leave the Bernabeu. Read more.

Report: Southampton want £70m for Virgil van Dijk

A report claims that Southampton will not consider selling in-demand centre-back Virgil van Dijk this summer for anything less than £70m. Read more.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'to battle for Thomas Lemar'

A report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will go head to head for the signature of AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar this summer. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund: 'No bids for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says that the club have received no bids for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read more.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman keen to sign strike duo Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez?

Everton boss Ronald Koeman reportedly identifies Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez as potential summer signings. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur could offload Moussa Sissoko to China?

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly look to sell Moussa Sissoko to China as they look to recoup the £30m they spent on the midfielder last summer. Read more.

Newcastle United plan move for Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr?

Newcastle United reportedly take an interest in Metz youngster Ismaila Sarr, who has already established himself as a first-team regular at the French club. Read more.

Manchester United make Raphael Varane key target?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly makes Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane one of his main targets for the summer transfer window. Read more.

Everton show interest in Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic?

Everton are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic. Read more.

AS Monaco turn down Arsenal bid for Kylian Mbappe?

Arsenal reportedly fail with an offer of £87m for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid. Read more.

Liverpool looking to complete Mohamed Salah deal?

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Roma over the potential transfer of winger Mohamed Salah. Read more.

Roma considering move for Joe Hart?

Roma are reportedly considering whether to launch a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund to chase Celtic striker Moussa Dembele?

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning a summer approach for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. Read more.

Mesut Ozil ready to pen new deal with Arsenal?

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium. Read more.