Rio Ave defender Roderick Miranda is reportedly wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with a £2.6m bid being tabled.

The Championship club are now under new management after bringing in Nuno Espirito Santo, who has close links to renowned agent Jorge Mendes.

Santo is said to be after 26-year-old centre-back Miranda as a replacement for Mike Williamson and Richard Stearman, both of whom will ply their trade away from Molineux next season.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that a £2.6m bid has already been tabled for Miranda - one of Mendes's clients - which they expect to be accepted.

Wolves have brought in one player during the off-season, snapping up Ryan Bennett following his release by Norwich City.