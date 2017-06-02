New Transfer Talk header

Rio Ave defender Roderick Miranda is reportedly wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with a £2.6m bid being tabled.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to sign Portuguese defender Roderick Miranda from Rio Ave, according to a report.

The Championship club are now under new management after bringing in Nuno Espirito Santo, who has close links to renowned agent Jorge Mendes.

Santo is said to be after 26-year-old centre-back Miranda as a replacement for Mike Williamson and Richard Stearman, both of whom will ply their trade away from Molineux next season.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that a £2.6m bid has already been tabled for Miranda - one of Mendes's clients - which they expect to be accepted.

Wolves have brought in one player during the off-season, snapping up Ryan Bennett following his release by Norwich City.

