Dries Mertens: 'I want to stay at Napoli'

Dries Mertens has revealed that he is "happy" at Napoli after signing a new three-year contract with the Italian side last week.

Mertens, 30, scored 33 times in 44 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, and it had been claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea were both interested in signing the Belgian international this summer.

It was suggested that Mertens was still eyeing an exit despite recently penning a new deal, but the attacker has insisted that he does not want to leave his Italian club.

"Yes there is a buy-out clause. But I'm happy at Napoli and I want to stay. I really like Italy. I am good there and they treat me good," Mertens told reporters.

"Yes there was interest [from Chelsea], and from other clubs also, but in my head there was never an intention to change clubs. This season was really good. I am gong to try and be even better next year."

Mertens scored five times in eight Champions League appearances for Napoli last season during the Italian side's run to the round of 16.