New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dries Mertens: 'I want to stay at Napoli'

Dries Mertens in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Belgian international Dries Mertens says that he is "happy" at Napoli after signing a new three-year contract with the Italian side.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 16:23 UK

Dries Mertens has revealed that he is "happy" at Napoli after signing a new three-year contract with the Italian side last week.

Mertens, 30, scored 33 times in 44 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, and it had been claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea were both interested in signing the Belgian international this summer.

It was suggested that Mertens was still eyeing an exit despite recently penning a new deal, but the attacker has insisted that he does not want to leave his Italian club.

"Yes there is a buy-out clause. But I'm happy at Napoli and I want to stay. I really like Italy. I am good there and they treat me good," Mertens told reporters.

"Yes there was interest [from Chelsea], and from other clubs also, but in my head there was never an intention to change clubs. This season was really good. I am gong to try and be even better next year."

Mertens scored five times in eight Champions League appearances for Napoli last season during the Italian side's run to the round of 16.

Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
Read Next:
West Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dries Mertens, Football
Your Comments
More Napoli News
Dries Mertens in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
Dries Mertens: 'I want to stay at Napoli'
 General view prior to the Serie A match between Empoli FC and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Carlo Castellani on August 23, 2015
Empoli relegated from Serie A following final-day defeat
 Napoli's Argentinian-French forward Gonzalo Higuain (C) celebrates after scoring with teammates Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Maria Callejon (R) and Napoli's Spanish defender Raul Albiol during the Italian Serie A football match SSC Napoli vs Inter Milan
Raul Albiol: 'Napoli getting closer to mounting Scudetto challenge'
West Ham show interest in Dries Mertens?Report: Chelsea rival United for MertensDe Laurentiis confident of Mertens stayCavani open to future Napoli returnBenitez plays down talk of Reina move
Dries Mertens coy on Napoli futureOmeruo included in Chelsea Koulibaly deal?Napoli show interest in Szczesny?Napoli consider move for Villa defender?Napoli chief confirms Chelsea bid for Koulibaly
> Napoli Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CJuventus38294577275091
2Roma38283790385287
3Napoli38268494395586
4Atalanta BCAtalanta38219862412172
5Lazio382171074512370
6AC Milan381891157451263
7Inter Milan381951472492362
8Fiorentina381612106357660
9Torino381314117166553
10Sampdoria381212144955-648
11CagliariCagliari38145195576-2147
12SassuoloSassuolo38137185863-546
13Udinese38129174756-945
14AC Chievo VeronaChievo38127194361-1843
15Bologna38118194058-1841
16Genoa3899203864-2636
17Crotone3897223458-2434
REmpoli3888222961-3232
RPalermo3868243377-4426
RPescara3839263781-4418
> Full Version
 