Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'to battle for Thomas Lemar'

Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
A report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head for the signature of AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar this summer.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar this summer.

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have already lost Bernardo Silva to Manchester City in this transfer window, while the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko are also said to be on the wishlist of a number of clubs.

It had been suggested that the principality outfit were confident of keeping Lemar for the 2017-18 campaign, but according to L'Equipe, both Arsenal and Tottenham are desperate to bring the Frenchman to London.

Lemar, 21, scored 14 times and registered 14 assists in all competitions last season as Monaco secured their first Ligue 1 title since 2000, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The attacker is under contract at Monaco until the summer of 2020.

