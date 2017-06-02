Arsenal reportedly fail with an offer of £87m for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid.

AS Monaco have reportedly rejected an offer of £87m from Arsenal for French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Despite just being 18 years of age, Mbappe is attracting interest from European football's biggest clubs after netting 26 goals in all competitions last season.

It has already been claimed that he is keen on a future move to Real Madrid, but according to L'Equipe, Arsenal have made an ambitious approach to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

The offer appears to be a sign of intent from manager Arsene Wenger, who has signed a new two-year deal in North London, but the bid was turned down by Monaco.

The Telegraph has claimed that the Ligue 1 champions do not intend on selling the teenager during the summer transfer window, even if higher offers are made before the end of August.