AS Monaco turn down Arsenal bid for Kylian Mbappe?

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal reportedly fail with an offer of £87m for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid.
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 12:44 UK

AS Monaco have reportedly rejected an offer of £87m from Arsenal for French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Despite just being 18 years of age, Mbappe is attracting interest from European football's biggest clubs after netting 26 goals in all competitions last season.

It has already been claimed that he is keen on a future move to Real Madrid, but according to L'Equipe, Arsenal have made an ambitious approach to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

The offer appears to be a sign of intent from manager Arsene Wenger, who has signed a new two-year deal in North London, but the bid was turned down by Monaco.

The Telegraph has claimed that the Ligue 1 champions do not intend on selling the teenager during the summer transfer window, even if higher offers are made before the end of August.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
 Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
 Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match Marseille vs Toulouse on December 18, 2013
