Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has confessed that he would be open to making a switch to the Chinese Super League later in his career.

The 29-year-old has become an important squad player during Jose Mourinho's first season in charge, despite being heavily tipped with the Old Trafford exit 12 months ago.

Fellaini is said to have been targeted by clubs in the Far East, with Tianjin Quanjian among those to make an enquiry earlier this year, and the Belgium international is not ruling out the prospect of joining compatriot Axel Witsel in making the move.

"In China? Why not?" he told VTM News. "I'm now Manchester United player, but I do not rule out such a transfer in the future."

Fellaini featured 47 times for United in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, including the full 90 minutes of the Europa League final win over Ajax.